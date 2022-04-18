Custodians working for Buffalo Schools want a new contract

The men and women who keep Buffalo Public School buildings clean want more money.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Expect to hear more from the men and women who work as custodians in Buffalo Public Schools.

They have been working under a contract dated 2010.

There are more than 200 unionized Buffalo Public School custodians who have been working without a contract for 10 years.

Local 17 Members have been working under the same contract for over 10 years without a raise. The bump in pay that has been received was because of a hike in the minimum wage.

One worker said, "A lot of us have had to sacrifice our social lives to work 80 hours a week more overtime than we work straight hours to compensate for our lack of a reasonable hourly wage."

Local 17 represents custodial engineers, custodial HVAC workers, helpers, and elevator workers.

"These are the people that shovel the sidewalks, they mop the floors, plunge the toilets, they clean up after the students when they get sick, they mow the grass, rake the leaves, salt the steps," said a Local 17 business manager Gar Swain.

"These are quite frankly essential workers even when schools went remote learning the teachers were still in buildings."

Custodians in Buffalo Schools want a new contract @WGRZ Details at 6 on Channel 2 pic.twitter.com/D8FzhaGTSo — Claudine Ewing (@ClaudineWgrz) April 18, 2022

Swain said the ball is in the court of the Buffalo School Board.

He hopes interim superintendent Dr. Tonja Williams gets involved so the school board can come to terms with the engineers. No one from the district was available for comment on Monday.