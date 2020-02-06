Curfew issued for Buffalo from 8pm-5am until Sunday

Several other border communities in Erie County have also issued curfews.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown has issued a curfew from 8pm-5am through Sunday to deal with the unrest from protests in the City of Buffalo.

Three law enforcement officers were run over Monday night during a protest in front of the police department's E -District police station on Bailey Avenue.

Buffalo Police Commissioner Byron Lockwood says the protest started peacefully and was ended at a certain time by the organizer. "As they moved on, we let them express their voices, and let them be heard," he said.

Lockwood said after the organizer ended the peaceful protest, members of the nearby neighborhood and outsiders gathered and started throwing rocks and destroying property. A police vehicle was damaged in the protests.

Buffalo Police Captain Jeff Rinaldo says police were working to disperse the crowd on Bailey Avenue, and dispensed tear gas. Shortly after, a vehicle drove through and hit the officers.

With the assistance of the Erie County Sheriff's Office, police were able to locate the vehicle. Two male occupants were arrested and charged. The female driver, who was shot at least twice, is currently at ECMC. At this time, police have not charged the driver. She is detained by police.

Six people were arrested Monday evening from the protests.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz has issued a curfew Tuesday night from 8pm until 5am Wednesday for Amherst, Town of Tonawanda, West Seneca, Cheektowaga and Lackawanna. These communities all border the City of Buffalo.