CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — Governor Andrew Cuomo was in Western New York Wednesday morning providing an update on the winter storm that has hit the area.

Cuomo was joined by Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul, Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz and other county and state-wide officials.

Among the topics discussed, the Governor said National Grid and NYSEG need to be better than in the past when it comes to notifying people when it comes to outages, and repair response.

The Governor also gave a message to truckers who may disobey the travel ban on the thruway: "Fines are steep and you will be ticketed. State Police will be out in full force."