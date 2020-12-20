Cuomo urges US government to take action on UK coronavirus strain

"Doing nothing is doing something," Cuomo said of the federal government. He emphasized that the Port Authority can't block travelers, the federal government has to.

ALBANY, N.Y. — Governor Andrew Cuomo held a conference call Sunday with reporters, criticizing the United States government for not taking initiative on preventing a new strain of COVID-19 from entering the United States. The governor says all it takes is one person to bring the virus over.

The new variant, identified in the United Kingdom, has put the UK into a lockdown and led the Netherlands, Belgium and Italy to stop flights between their countries.

The Port Authority does not have the authority to screen or keep travelers out, Cuomo said, adding that it's a federal decision.

"Doing nothing is doing something," Cuomo said of the federal government.

Cuomo added that the concern with this new variant is that it appears to be more transmissible than previous variant strains of the virus. The governor says there's no evidence on whether or not the new virus variant is here yet.

"That is what kept me up last night... we do not have any evidence," Cuomo said.

He expressed concern over the US government not moving on placing restrictions on travel.

New York State Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker says they are testing for the variant in the U.S. The working assumption is that the vaccine will work on this variant, Cuomo says.