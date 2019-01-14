BUFFALO, N.Y. — When sworn in for his third term earlier this month, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo vowed that in his first 100 days he would “propose to the new Democratic Legislature the most progressive agenda this state has ever seen."

The next major step in the plan will be his combination State of the State/Budget proposal on Tuesday.

Cuomo’s choice to break from tradition by combining those events indicates he is poised to take advantage of the new majority of his fellow Democrats in the state legislature, primarily by including big ticket policy items into his spending plan, which – perhaps not so coincidentally – has to be approved by lawmakers by April 1, which falls within those 100 days.

Folding policy issues that may have not much to do with fiscal matters into appropriation measures, while not a new practice (Congress does this all the time) is – according to critics of the practice – an effective way to stifle public hearings and debate.

For example, if you don't pass, as part of the spending plan, expanded abortion rights (which Cuomo wants and has failed to get through legislatively) you won't have a budget.

This all or nothing approach has stuck in the craw of Western New York Republican State Senator Chris Jacobs, who has referred to the practice as “holding the budget hostage.”

Jacobs has proposed bills that would limit budget items specifically to “either an appropriation, or a proposal to raise revenue, and be necessary in order to effectuate that.”

During a radio interview on WAMC Monday morning, however, Cuomo defended the practice.

“This theory of ‘I'll do policy and then we'll talk about budget’ doesn't really work,” Cuomo told program host Alan Chartock.

It is the reason such things as a ban on plastic shopping bags, proposed changes to election laws, and the Child Victim’s Act which pertains to the sexual abuse of children by priests, are also being included by Cuomo in his budget.

Cuomo's quest to legalize recreational marijuana in New York State is also part of his budget.

During the interview, he made brief mention of a possible “opt out” for local municipalities when it came to authorizing the sale of marijuana, which may be similar to the state’s few remaining “dry towns,” which do not allow alcohol sales as permitted in the rest of the state

And although there certainly would be a revenue component, Cuomo insisted money is not the most important factor in his pushing this.

“For me it’s more about regulation and safety of the product and making sure we protect young people,” Cuomo said.

He expressed the same thought on his proposal to raise the legal smoking and vaping age in New York from 18 to 21, which is also being presented as part of his budget.