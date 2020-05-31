Cuomo supports reform of regulation that shields police personnel records from the public

"I would sign a bill today that reforms 50-A," Cuomo said during his daily briefing on Saturday.

NEW YORK — During his daily COVID-19 briefing on Saturday, Governor Andrew Cuomo was also asked about whether police disciplinary records should be subject to public disclosure.

Cuomo said he believes Section 50-A — which pertains to personnel records of police officers, firefighters and correction officers — allows for the release of that info as the law is currently written.

"I think local elected officials across the state could release disciplinary records even with the existing 50-A law, if they wanted to. I think they don't want to, so they say they can't. The best way to say no as an elected official, politician is to say I can't. I don't believe that's true. I believe they can with the law as written," said Cuomo.

He even said he would immediately sign a bill to reform the existing law.

"I would sign a bill today that reforms 50-A. I would sign it today. So the legislature can now convene by Zoom, or however they do it, pass the bill. I will sign it today. I can't be clearer or more direct than that," said Cuomo.