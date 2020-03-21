ALBANY, N.Y. — Governor Andrew Cuomo gave an update Saturday morning about the spread of COVID-19 in New York State.

The governor says he doesn’t know how long it's going to take to get through this; however, he believes it's going to take months to slow the spread of the coronavirus rather than weeks.

“I know people want to hear that it’s only going to be a matter of weeks and then everything is going to be fine. I don’t believe it’s only going to be a matter of weeks," Cuomo said. "I believe it is going to be a matter of months, but we are going to get through it. And how long and how well we get through it is up to us."

According to the governor, New York State is conducting more coronavirus tests than any other state in the U.S. He added that New York has issued more tests per capita than China or South Korea.

Cuomo says your actions can save or endanger a life. During the media conference the governor was advising everyone to comply with social distancing and to stay home.

As of Saturday morning, there were 10,356 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New York State; 3,254 cases were new as of Saturday morning. The governor also added that 55 percent of coronavirus cases in New York State are affecting people between the ages of 18 and 49 years old.

Cuomo says the state will be conducting trials for a new drug therapy, which could be helpful against COVID-19. The FDA is acquiring 10,000 doses for New York State.

