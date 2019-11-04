BUFFALO, N.Y. — So what's next for the Skyway?

At the end of February, Governor Cuomo announced a $100,000 contest for alternative ideas.

He told us this would call for the removal of the Skyway as part of that plan.

But Wednesday he said there's a possibility the Skyway could stay, and that it might be converted to use by bicycles and pedestrians like the High Line, which turned an abandoned railroad trestle into an urban park in New York City.

Cuomo also announced the members of a panel, which will hold sway over a design contest that will include Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown.

