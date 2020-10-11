Cuomo signs legislation to limit lawsuits meant to suppress free speech

Current law does not allow courts to award costs and legal fees to defendants when they are found to be victims of SLAPP suits.

NEW YORK — New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has signed legislation that protects citizens' rights to free speech and petition by discouraging "strategic lawsuits against public participation," known as SLAPPs.

"For too long, powerful and wealthy interests have used frivolous lawsuits to harass and intimidate critics by burdening them with exorbitant legal fees and time consuming legal processes. That ends now," Governor Cuomo said in a release. "I am proud to sign this legislation, which protects New Yorkers' fundamental right to free speech without fear of harassment or bullying by those who happen to have more money than they do."

The legislation modifies the Civil Rights Law to require costs and attorney's fees to be recovered regarding the lawsuits. The governor's office says this will deter plaintiffs from bringing such lawsuits in the first place.