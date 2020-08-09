Cuomo signs legislation requiring plans to protect public workers in future health emergencies

The governor's office says the plans apply to both state and local governments, including school districts.

ALBANY, N.Y. — Governor Andrew Cuomo signed new legislation on Monday, requiring all public employers to create plans that would protect workers from a future pandemic.

The governor's office says the plans apply to both state and local governments, including school districts, to plan for "future state disaster emergency involving a communicable disease."

According to New York State, operation plans must include the following:

List and description of positions considered essential

Descriptions of protocols to follow to enable all non-essential employees to work remotely

Description of how employers would stagger work shifts to reduce overcrowding

Protocols for PPE

Protocol for when an employee is exposed to disease

Protocol for documenting hours and work locations for essential workers

Protocol for working with essential employees' localities for identifying emergency housing if needed

Any other requirement determined by the New York State Department of Health, such as testing and contact tracing

Employers are required to submit the plans to unions and labor management committees within 150 days. The plans must then be finalized on April 1, 2021.

"Thanks to personal sacrifice and hard work, New Yorkers have bent the curve of coronavirus, and we all owe a debt of gratitude to the frontline workers who helped carry our state through some of its darkest days," Cuomo said.

"The federal government's failure to plan for or respond to this emergency put our state in harm's way, and we can never let that happen again. That's why this Labor Day, we are honoring public employees' efforts over the last six months by planning for the next emergency — and ensuring all levels of government in New York protect public workers from a future pandemic."