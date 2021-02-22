Cuomo says Seneca Nation of Indians owe NYS casino revenue totaling $435 million

Cuomo says the Senecas owe $435 million to the state. Of that $435 million $115 million will go to local governments, including Buffalo and Niagara Falls.

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Monday afternoon that there is a decision in the ongoing trial with the Seneca Nation of Indians.

The decision is regarding a dispute over revenue from Seneca-owned casinos in Western New York.

After several appeals and court hearings, Cuomo says it is time for the Senecas to pay the state what they owe.

Cuomo says the Senecas owe $435 million to the state. Of that $435 million $115 million will go to local governments, including Buffalo and Niagara Falls. The rest of the money, Cuomo says, will benefit education.