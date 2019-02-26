CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — With Governor Cuomo in Cheektowaga on Monday, 2 On Your Side wanted to know if he was satisfied with how the utility companies are responding after putting them on notice after other storms.

Governor Cuomo on Saturday said their performance in the past has definitely been lacking in some cases, especially when it came to reporting restoration times to the customers.

On Monday afternoon, after taking a boat tour to check out the ice situation, he told us the utility companies will have the power back on for most people by the end of the day Tuesday and added that they've done a good job this time.

He said the utility companies were prepared this time and that the people who might not have their power back on by the end of Tuesday will likely be people who live in the more rural areas that are harder for crews to get to.

