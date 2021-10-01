Cuomo proposes New York nurses get priority access to SUNY, CUNY programs

ALBANY, N.Y. — Governor Andrew Cuomo announced on Sunday that he is introducing legislation that would give New York nurses priority admission at public colleges.
The proposal, which is part of the 2021 State of the State, would give licensed nurses and nursing candidates priority admission to SUNY and CUNY colleges to fulfill baccalaureate credentials and continue practicing.
The legislation, if passed, would begin in fall of 2021.
Currently, based on a law passed in 2017, nurses who have completed an associate degree in New York State must get a baccalaureate degree in nursing within 10 years to keep practicing.
"Health care workers showed up every day to help keep us safe," Cuomo said. "They worked tirelessly to save thousands of lives, all while putting their own lives at risk. When I asked them to step up, they did so blindly. They knew the risks and they still came to work every day to protect the rest of us. Many put their lives on hold to help. They had our back, now we must have theirs."