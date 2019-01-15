BUFFALO, N.Y. — BUFFALO, N.Y. – Governor Andrew Cuomo's proposal to change the laws concerning cigarettes and e-cigarettes in New York State has four main parts. The one you've probably already heard about is how he wants to raise the age to buy tobacco products and e-cigarettes from 18 to 21. He also wants to ban the sales of those products at pharmacies and ban their display at stores that let kids inside.



Part of the proposal also gives the New York State Department of Health the authority to ban the sale of certain flavored vape liquids.

Andrew Osborne owns a vape shop in South Buffalo and is the New York State Vapor Association Vice President. He frequently goes to Albany to fight anti-vaping bills. The possibility of a ban on flavored liquids concerns him the most.

"You would be literally pulling the rug out from under millions of smokers who found a product that helps them quit and you're just going to make it illegal," says Osborne.



Osborne says most vape shops don't allow anyone under 18 inside, but worries raising the age to 21 could cause customers to go back to tobacco.

"Considering they had no problem getting combustible cigarettes since the age of 13, I suspect that a lot of those young adults are headed back to smoking if the age is raised to 21," says Osborne.



The Governor's proposals are welcome news to Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center.

"You can't deny the benefit that this would have on the cancer rates in our community," says Dr. Andrew Hyland with Roswell Park.

Dr. Hyland runs the state's Smokers Quitline. He says 30 percent of the cancer deaths at Roswell are caused by cigarette smoking and that limiting tobacco and e-cigarette displays to adult-only stores would be ground-breaking.

"Right now, you see all that advertising behind the cash register in the convenience stores, so there's evidence that they can help minimize the advertising and promotion exposure while also minimizing access, as well, particularly to kids," says Dr. Hyland.

Dr. Hyland says research shows kids who start with e-cigarettes are more likely to try regular cigarettes in the future and that these proposals would help minimize that while allowing adults over 21 to use e-cigarettes as a tool to stop smoking regular cigarettes.