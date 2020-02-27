BUFFALO, N.Y. — There might be some movement toward a deal between New York State and the federal government over the Trusted Traveler programs.

Last week, Gov. Andrew Cuomo suggested the state could allow federal officials to access the Department of Motor Vehicles database but not to drivers' Social Security numbers.

In statement to 2 On Your Side, acting U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf said the idea "looks promising."

"The Governor’s proposal to restore (U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement) and (U.S. Customs and Border Protection) access to DMV data while withholding social security numbers looks promising. We are in discussions with the Governor’s office regarding this proposal.

"We understand a number of New York sheriffs, county clerks, police chiefs, state lawmakers, members of congress, and many other officials who understand why we had to take these measures are urging the Governor to work with us on a solution. We believe this proposal could lead to a solution for New York."

Cuomo's communications director issued a statement in response to Wolf, expressing hope that a deal could be made.

"We are hopeful that the Department of Homeland Security is fair and open minded. The Governor's positon is clear. New York will not share the DMV database with any law enforcement agency for immigration purposes but will allow access for applicants to the Trusted Traveler Program. We are also exploring eliminating any social security numbers from the DMV database and increasing penalties so there is no possibility of misuse."

