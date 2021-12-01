Cuomo pitches rapid testing to open restaurants, theaters

The governor said he wants to launch hundreds of new rapid testing sites statewide by partnering with the real estate community and working with local governments.

ALBANY, N.Y. — Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Tuesday he wants to start opening restaurants, theatres and offices by launching rapid testing sites in New York City and eventually other city centers throughout the state.

