Cuomo: More than 100 school districts have yet to submit reopening plans

Districts who do not submit a plan by the Friday, August 14 deadline will not be able to provide in-person learning for the upcoming school year.

ALBANY, N.Y. — More than 100 of New York's 750 school districts have yet to submit their reopening plans to Albany, according to Governor Andrew Cuomo's office.

Those who don't submit a plan by the August 14 deadline will not be able to provide in-person learning for the upcoming school year.

The state says it's still waiting to hear from the following districts in WNY:

Salamanca

West Valley

Franklinville

Portville

Kendall

Cheektowaga-Sloan

Williamsville

Lewiston Porter

Wyoming Central

Pine Valley

"There are 107 school districts that have not submitted their plan - for those 107 school districts, how they didn't submit a plan is beyond me. If they don't submit a plan by this Friday, they can't open," Governor Cuomo said.

"The main arbiter here of whether a school district has an intelligent plan to reopen and whether people have confidence in that district's plan: it's going to be the parents and it's going to be the teachers, and that requires discussion, and that's going to be a dialogue. Parents don't have to send their children. The parents are responsible for the health and safety of each child, and they're not going to send the child if they don't believe the plan makes sense. A teacher is not going to come back into the classroom if they think the classroom is not safe, and that's right. The school district has to have that dialogue by the 21st to fully comply with our rules."

2 On Your Side's Jackie Roberts spoke to Lewiston-Porter Superintendent Paul Casseri who expressed frustration after seeing his district on the list. Casseri said he submitted Lew-Port's plans on July 31 and was doing so again on Monday.

Both the Salamanca and Williamsville Central School districts also said they submitted their plans to the state's Education Department last month, but were unaware they also needed to submit that plan to the New York State Health Department as well. Both are in the process of rectifying the situation.