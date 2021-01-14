Cuomo: NYS ready to take down Buffalo Skyway with federal approval

"Our construction team is ready to break ground, as soon as federal approval comes through," Gov. Andrew Cuomo said of the Buffalo Skyway.

ALBANY, N.Y. — In his fourth day of presentations of the State of the State, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced construction crews will be ready to remove the Buffalo Skyway this year, to create a "spectacular park overlooking Lake Erie."

"Our construction team is ready to break ground, as soon as federal approval comes through," Cuomo said of the Buffalo Skyway. Cuomo said this idea was first proposed 50 years ago.

The governor said that a similar plan is in place for the Albany Skyway, which will be turned into a park as well.

Cuomo's forth State of the State presentation focused on infrastructure in New York in 2021 as the state look towards the hopeful end of the pandemic.

The plan totals $306 billion dollars for infrastructural projects across the state, which the governor says is the largest infrastructure plan in New York's history and the largest of any states in the nation.

Cuomo had opened his presentation talking about how President Franklin D. Roosevelt's New Deal revitalized a hurt economy after the Great Depression, and that infrastructure was a key part of that plan.