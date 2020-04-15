ALBANY, N.Y. — To further stop the spread of coronavirus, Governor Andrew Cuomo is signing an executive order requiring all people in public to wear a mask or mouth/nose covering. Cuomo says New Yorkers must wear a mask in a situation where social distancing is not possible.

The governor says this includes any situation in public where you cannot maintain social distancing.

Cuomo is giving the public a three day notice to allow compliance with this executive order. At this time, there is no civil penalty for violating this executive order.

The governor also says that in order to safely reopen New York State, we need large scale testing; however, this is not possible currently.

At this time New York State has conducted over 500,000 coronavirus tests, which is more than any other state. California, Florida and Michigan combined have conducted 492,000 tests in the same amount of time.

Governor Andrew Cuomo says the more testing the state does, the more the economy will open.