Cuomo, legislative leaders announce agreement on NY budget

NEW YORK — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, along with Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins and Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie announced Tuesday afternoon that an agreement has been made on the state budget.

"The last year has highlighted the disparities in broadband access in our state and throughout our country," Ruan said in a statement. "Internet access has been vital to workers, students, and people seeking medical care during the pandemic. As a result, those without access to reliable high-speed internet have been met with extra obstacles in their daily lives. Getting the Comprehensive Broadband Connectivity Act included in the state budget is a major step toward offering affordable, reliable high-speed internet to all New Yorkers."