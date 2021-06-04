Cuomo, legislative leaders announce agreement on NY budget

NEW YORK — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, along with Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins and Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie announced Tuesday afternoon that an agreement has been made on the state budget.
According to the governor's office, the following items are included in the final FY 2020 New York State Budget:
- $29.5 billion in aid to schools
- $29 billion in public and private green economy investments
- $2.4 billion for rent and homeowner relief
- $2.4 billion for child care
- $2.1 billion for excluded workers
- 1 billion for small business recovery
- A plan to make broadband internet affordable
- Legalizing mobile sports betting
- Comprehensive nursing home reforms
The budget agreement also includes $29.5 billion in spending for school aid, $212 billion in all funds spending, and $111 billion in spending for total state operating funds.
Western New York Senator Sean Ryan hailed the broadband plan as a big success for the area.
"The last year has highlighted the disparities in broadband access in our state and throughout our country," Ruan said in a statement. "Internet access has been vital to workers, students, and people seeking medical care during the pandemic. As a result, those without access to reliable high-speed internet have been met with extra obstacles in their daily lives. Getting the Comprehensive Broadband Connectivity Act included in the state budget is a major step toward offering affordable, reliable high-speed internet to all New Yorkers."