Cuomo designates West Seneca bridge in honor of fallen trooper

Trooper Joseph Gallagher died in the line of duty earlier this year after being hit by a car in 2017.

WEST SENECA, N.Y. — A bridge near Thruway Exit 54 that crosses over NYS Rt. 16 in West Seneca will now be named to honor the memory of a fallen trooper who lived in the town.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo Wednesday signed legislation designating that stretch the 'Trooper Joseph Gallagher Memorial Bridge'. Gallagher succumbed to injuries in March after being gravely injured by a distracted driver in December 2017. At the time, Gallagher was assisting a disabled motorist along the Long Island Expressway. The driver of the vehicle that struck him later pleaded guilty to assault with criminal negligence.

"Trooper Gallagher dedicated his life to keeping his fellow New Yorkers safe and was actively assisting a disabled motorist when he was gravely injured by a distracted driver," Cuomo said. "His passing early this spring is yet another reminder of the selfless actions our state police and other first responders perform daily. We pay homage to Trooper Gallagher's life and ultimate sacrifice by designating this bridge in his honor."