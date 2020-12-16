Cuomo denies former aide's sexual harassment allegations

Cuomo told reporters the claims former economic adviser Lindsey Boylan made in a series of tweets Sunday were "not true."

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Monday denied a former aide's allegations over the weekend that he sexually harassed her by making inappropriate comments about her appearance.

Cuomo, a Democrat, told reporters the claims former economic adviser Lindsey Boylan made in a series of tweets Sunday were "not true."

In his first comments on the allegations, he said: "I fought for and I believe, a woman has the right to come forward and express her opinion and express issues and concerns that she has. But it's just not true."