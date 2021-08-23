Cuomo cites his successes in final tweets as governor

Cuomo tweeted that he didn't get everything that he wanted to accomplish, and expressed support for Hochul.

ALBANY, N.Y. — Governor Cuomo's midday news conference wasn't enough of a goodbye, as he tweeted out messages to New Yorkers with just hours left during his tenure as New York's governor.

"It has been a deep honor to serve as the 56th Governor of the State of New York," Cuomo said in a tweet at 8:54 p.m. Monday night. "From Marriage Equality to the $15 Minimum Wage, from Paid Family Leave to the NY SAFE Act, from investing in infrastructure to fighting COVID—together we have done what no one thought could be done."

The governor did admit that he was unable to accomplish everything he wanted.

"We didn't get everything done that we wanted to and we didn't always get it quite right," said a tweet by Cuomo at 8:55 p.m. "But I want you to know, from the bottom of my heart, that every day, I worked my hardest. I gave it my all, and I tried my best, to deliver for you.

Cuomo then pivoted and threw his support behind his lieutenant governor, Kathy Hochul.

"She is smart and competent, and I believe she will step up to the challenge. I wish her every success," Cuomo said.

In his penultimate tweet, Cuomo thanked New Yorkers, as he often did, for the honor of serving.

"Thank you for the honor of serving you. Thank you for empowering me to fight for you. And never forget: Always stay New York tough, smart, united, disciplined, and loving. It’s the essence of what makes New Yorkers so special. Ever Upward."

Before the night was over, Cuomo addressed the criticism he received on social media after claims were made he was trying to give his dog, Captain, to staffers.

"Some people just can't get the facts straight," Cuomo said. "Yes, I was downstate monitoring storm response for a few days, but Captain and I are a man and his dog. He is part of our family and that’s the way it will always be."

A spokesperson for Kathy Hochul said she will not be bringing any pets to the executive mansion.