Cuomo calls for legalizing recreational marijuana in NY

Cuomo's latest legalization proposal follows two unsuccessful attempts in 2019 and 2020 to fully legalize marijuana.

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is calling for the legalization and regulation of marijuana for recreational use by adults, his third attempt in as many years to get the drug fully legalized in the state.

Cuomo, a Democrat, planned to announce his proposal Wednesday as part of his upcoming State of the State agenda. It calls for the creation of a new Office of Cannabis Management that would oversee recreational use as well as existing medical use.