ALBANY, N.Y. — Following Saturday morning's fatal attack at a synagogue in Pittsburgh, Governor Cuomo has called for increased security around Jewish centers across New York.

"The New York family grieves for those who were killed and prays for those who were injured in this heinous and horrific mass shooting at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh," Cuomo said in a released statement Saturday afternoon.

"While the nation awaits further details of what occurred, initial reports suggest that this senseless act of gun violence was an anti-Semitic attack, and we stand together with the Jewish community in this difficult time as we always have before," Cuomo continued. "As a precaution, I have directed State Police to increase patrols around Jewish centers and houses of worship across the state."

More: Suspect in custody after deadly Pittsburgh synagogue shooting

More: Pittsburgh synagogue rabbi blogged about gun control

© 2018 WGRZ