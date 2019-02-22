BUFFALO, N.Y. — In anticipation of the extreme high winds expected Sunday in Western New York, Governor Andrew Cuomo is taking the necessary steps in order to keep all safe.

The Governor has banned all empty tractor trailers and tandems from the following highways beginning 10 a.m. on Sunday:

• I-90 between exit 31 (Utica) and exit 61 (Ripley to PA line)

• Niagara Thruway (I-190)

• I-390 from Dansville to Rt 104

• I-490 from I-90 exit 45 to I-90 exit 47

• I-590 (full extent)

• Rt 104 at the Bay Bridge

• I-190 from Grand Island to Lewiston / Queenston

• I-290 from I-190 to I-90

• NY 5 from I-190 to NY 179 (with a full truck ban on the elevated section of the Skyway)

• US 219 from I-90 to Peters Rd

• NY 400 from NY 16 to I-90

• I-990 from I-290 to NY 263

"New York is preparing to endure yet another extreme weather event that could bring strong winds resulting in significant power outages," said Governor Cuomo.

Damaging wind gusts could approach 75 mph on Sunday. Strong winds could also cause significant lakeshore flooding and ice movement into the Niagara River.

