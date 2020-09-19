Cuomo announces statue to remember Ruth Bader Ginsburg

The statue will be erected in Brooklyn, where Ginsburg was born.

BROOKLYN, N.Y. — New York State Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Saturday that he will be appointing a commission to create a statue in honor of Ruth Bader Ginsburg in Brooklyn, her birthplace.

"As a lawyer, jurist, and professor, she redefined gender equity and civil rights and ensured America lived up to her founding ideals — she was a monumental figure of equality, and we can all agree that she deserves a monument in her honor," Gov. Cuomo said.

According to the press release, the commission will be appointed in the coming days. This commission will be in charge of selecting the artist and location.