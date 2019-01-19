CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo held a Saturday morning news conference in Cheektowaga, stressing the importance of preparing for a severe winter storm that's going to hit Western New York this weekend.

Cuomo said all state resources have been deployed, including some 1,600 Department of Transportation plows.

Cuomo reinforced that all tractor trailers and buses will be banned from traveling on the New York State Thruway and most interstate highways, effective 3 p.m. Saturday.

The governor is enforcing this ban in preparation of the winter weather that is expect to hit most of New York State.

"Safety is our number one priority and with the anticipated storm impacting most of New York State, we are implementing this ban on tractor trailers and buses so our plow operators, fire, law enforcement and emergency personnel can keep roads clean and respond to emergencies as quickly as possible," Governor Cuomo said in advance of the press conference.