Cuomo aide says he slammed door shut before groping her

ALBANY, N.Y. — A newspaper reports that a staffer who has accused New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo of groping her at the executive mansion says he slammed the door of his office and told her “I don’t care” after she protested.
The interview with the Times Union of Albany was published Wednesday and adds new details to the most serious accusation against Cuomo.
He is being investigated after a series of women accused him of sexual harassment and inappropriate behavior.
The woman spoke to the newspaper on the condition of anonymity to protect her privacy.
Cuomo has denied touching anyone inappropriately but said he’s sorry if he made anyone uncomfortable.
Cuomo's attorney Rita Galvin released the following statement Wednesday:
“The people of New York know the Governor -- he has spent 40 years in public service and in the public eye. He has repeatedly made clear that he never made inappropriate advances or inappropriately touched anyone. The Attorney General’s review of this claim and others, including evolving details and new public statements by complainants or their surrogates, must be thorough, fair and provide the truth."