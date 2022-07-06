Culvert replacement work begins Monday on NY Route 5

Work is expected to last about one week.

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — Anyone in Erie County who drives on NY Route 5 should be aware of some road work that is scheduled to start next week in the Town of Evans.

The New York State Department of Transportation announced Wednesday that culvert replacement will begin on Route 5 on Monday, July 11 at 7 a.m. According to the NYSDOT, both the east and westbound lanes will be reduced from two lanes to one in each direction between Sturgeon Point Road and Meier Drive.

Work is expected to last about one week; however, the NYSDOT notes that this work is weather-sensitive and could be delayed by inclement weather.

Any drivers who plan on traveling on Route 5 during this time are being reminded to slow down and drive responsibly. Fines for speeding in a work zone are doubled. And those convicted of two or more speeding tickets in a work zone face having their driver's license suspended.