Roads in Niagara Count affected by culvert replacement projects happening in the fall

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — The Niagara County Chairman of the Infrastructure Committee Will Collins announced on Wednesday to their social media pages that residents should be aware of several upcoming road closures happening due to the county's effort in conducting multiple culvert replacement projects happening this fall.

There were three culvert replacements that were up for bid as one project with Edbauer Construction submitting the lowest bid for the project.

The following roads will be closed during the replacement projects

Chestnut Road in Wilson will be closed between North Road and Bebee Road starting on Tuesday, September 5. Construction is scheduled to be completed by October 31.

Beattie Avenue in Lockport will be closed between Collins Drive and Dysinger Road starting on Monday, September 18. Construction is scheduled to be completed by October 31.

Ransomville Road in Porter will be closed between Balmer Road and Moore Road starting on Monday, October 2. Construction is scheduled to be completed by October 31.

“We continue to make investment in our roads and bridges a top priority, and our DPW team, led by Commissioner Meal, has successfully completed numerous projects over the last few years,” said Collins. “Hopefully, we will have good weather this fall so we can keep the inconveniences to motorists at a minimum and complete these projects on time.”

Signage will be placed a week before work begins on the roads listed as a reminder for residents.

