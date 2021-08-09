Cuba Cheese Shoppe: 'We're not going anywhere'

A cheese shop in Cuba wants to set the record straight: It's not going anywhere.

CUBA, N.Y. — A cheese shop in Cuba wants to set the record straight: It's not going anywhere.

Some customers and cheese lovers across the region were concerned that they were losing a favorite Allegany County shop after a nearby cheese manufacturing plant, Empire Cheese, owned by Great Lakes Cheese in Ohio, recently announced an expansion and relocation to a site in Cattaraugus County.

“We buy their cheese and sell it in our shop, but we’re not affiliated with Great Lakes Cheese in any way,” said Sarah Bradley, co-owner of the Cuba Cheese Shoppe, 53 Genesee St. “We’re not going anywhere. We’re staying open.”