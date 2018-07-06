BUFFALO, NY - Two days after a girl was assaulted in a local middle school, we are now hearing from the school about what happened.

That young girl's mom says her daughter, who attends the Charter Middle School for Applied Technologies was bullied and then assaulted in a school bathroom.

Karla Warren says her daughter Twanna still gets dizzy two days after suffering a head injury, in the alleged bullying incident.

"This was an extreme horrible assault on my daughter," Warren said.

Warren says two girls known for bullying went into the bathroom, saw Twanna and attacked her. One girl pushing Twanna into a sink causing a large gash on her forehead.

Many parents have gone to Facebook, saying bullying is an issue at the school. Lori Allan is the director of communications for CSAT.

REPORTER: Does the school feel that bullying is a widespread problem at CSAT?

"No we don't feel that is something that is on the forefront everyday," Allan said, "we have parents coming forward saying that there's been instances of bullying those instances are not being reported back to us as administrators."

School leaders say what happened Tuesday had nothing to do with bullying.

"That was students who were in essence horseplaying it escalated into an assault," Allan said.

Allen says there were other students who witnessed what happened in the bathroom and say the students were all laughing and joking. And then things got heated. Twanna's mom says her daughter was left in a pool of blood for 10 minutes. But, the school says that isn't true either.

"Within two minutes a teacher was in there and had called the appropriate medical response team," Allan said.

Twanna is being seen by doctors and wants to go back to school. But, her mom isn't so sure about that.

REPORTER: Is the Charter School For Applied Technologies taking any steps to change how it does things?

"Right now we're not taking any steps to change anything as much we are communicating what should be done in the case if a parent has an issue," Allan said.

And that includes parents reporting a bullying incident on CSAT's Bully STOP page.

Counselors will be meeting with all homerooms to speak with students about non-violence. Meantime, the two other girls involved in the incident have been suspended, pending a superintendent's hearing.

One of them has been charged with assault and that case is being handled in family court.

