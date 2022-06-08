Crystal Boling-Barton retires after long-time dispute resolved with Buffalo Public Schools

BPS confirmed to 2 On Your Side on Friday that Barton's retirement date was April 22.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Within a month of winning a settlement against the Buffalo Public Schools, Crystal Boling-Barton retired.

Our partner's at Investigative Post reported that shortly after Boling-Barton dispute with BPS was settled on April 4 that she retired. A spokesperson confirmed to 2 On Your Side that Barton's retirement date was April 22 and her last day was April 21.

The spokesperson also confirmed that her retirement does not have any impact on her settlement.

Boling-Barton was placed on paid administrative leave in May 2017 after the New York Civil Liberties Union claimed the school had discriminated against an LGBTQ student but months later that lawsuit was dismissed. Boling-Barton then asked to return to work but was accused of misusing funds "due to improper paperwork or not spending them according to the district’s policy." Those allegations were raised in 2019.

Boling-Barton had filed her own lawsuit however claiming the district and former Superintendent Dr. Kriner Cash of discriminating against her.

While out on paid administrative leave Boling-Barton received an annual salary of over $130,000 according to the Empire Center’s public payroll tool. Boreanaz contends that Boling-Barton however lost out on years of “other financial earning potentials” such as overtime.

According to the settlement agreement, the district will pay Boling-Barton $200,000 for the "overtime and/or extra-activity payments that she would have earned during the specific time period of May 11, 2017 through the date of execution." This money will be subject to tax.

The district will also pay $60,000 for Boling-Barton's attorney's fees and $15,000 to the BCSA union.

Back when the settlement agreement was reached in early April, Rob Boreanaz the union attorney for BPS administrators said that Boling-Barton return was uncertain.