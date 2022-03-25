CRāVing Restaurant to see changes under new ownership

Patrick Chmura, sous chef for the past eight years, is buying the restaurant at 1472 Hertel Ave., Buffalo.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Expect to see the return of lunch, brunch and a broader menu later this spring as Patrick Chmura takes over as owner of CRāVing Restaurant.

Chmura, sous chef for the past eight years, is buying the restaurant at 1472 Hertel Ave., Buffalo, from founding owner Adam Goetz, a deal that’s expected to be complete in about two months.

The sale came together after Goetz decided to spend more time with his family and realized the potential for Chmura to continue the restaurant.