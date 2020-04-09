Crusin' the Gardens car show to benefit Botanical Gardens

The event is Saturday from 12 -3 p.m. at the Botanical Gardens. and masks are required for everybody who wants to attend.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — It’s going to be a beautiful day Saturday, and there’s a free outdoor car show in South Park. You can help the Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens by using your belly too.

"Yes we have a chicken barbecue, and the proceeds are going to the Botanical Gardens," organizers said. "They are kind of struggling right now with the COVID-19 going on, so we're doing everything we can to help them."

The food isn't limited to people who are interested in the car show, anybody who wants to support the Botanical Gardens can swing by and get a plate. All the food will be provided by Master's Barbecue from Hamburg.

But obviously, you can't have a car show without some pretty cool rides as well.

"[There will be a] bond bug, it's a European three-wheeled vehicle. We have a '91 Chrysler convertible LeBaron, it's got Lamborghini doors on it. And there will be an almost original 1947 Harley showing up. A lot of American muscle and a lot of new modern muscle. So there's going to be something for everyone."

The event is Saturday from 12 -3 p.m. at the Botanical Gardens and masks are required for everybody who attends," organizers said. "There's no cost of admission and there will be some vendors at the show as well, so you can support more local businesses while checking out the classic cars.