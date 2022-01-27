Crumbl Cookies opens Friday for takeout, delivery

Crumbl Cookies announced on Facebook earlier this week that it will officially open a new location in Amherst on Friday, Jan. 28.

AMHERST, N.Y. — Looking to cure your sweet tooth? A new dessert shop in Amherst might have just the thing you need.

Crumbl Cookies announced on Facebook earlier this week that it will officially open a new location in Amherst on Friday, Jan. 28. The bakery will be holding a "grand opening celebration" from 8 a.m. to midnight.

According to Crumbl Cookies' website, its menu rotates weekly, offering four different specialty flavors each week. In addition to the specialty flavors, Crumble says two fan favorites (milk chocolate and chilled sugar cookie) will always be available.

Crumbl says its new flavors come from cakes, pies, candies and desserts of all kinds. It currently has a rotating lineup of over 150 cookie flavors. Some of Crumble's specialty cookies include, muddy buddy, biscoff lava, funfetti, snickerdoodle, coconut lime, chocolate caramel, nutella sea salt, oatmeal chocolate chip, rocky road and s’mores.

Here’s what we've got baking this week! 🎊 Jan 24 – 29: 👇



🍋 RASPBERRY LEMONADE

🍫 CHOCOLATE CAKE

🍞 CINNAMON FRY BREAD

🌾 OATMEAL FT. ROLO®

🍬 CLASSIC PINK SUGAR

🍪 MILK CHOCOLATE CHIP



Pick up your Crumbl pink box today! 📲 https://t.co/dWJYMR9fdv pic.twitter.com/6OkPiilJeB — Crumbl Cookies (@CrumblCookies) January 24, 2022

The cookie shop will be offering up a variety of unique flavors each week for delivery as well as takeout and curbside from its storefront at 1595 Niagara Falls Boulevard Suite 600. The bakery also offers catering.

The new location will be open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m. to midnight on Fridays and Saturdays. The bakery will be closed on Sundays.

Crumbl Cookies started in Utah back in 2017 and has become the second-largest cookie company in the U.S. In three years the company has opened 220 stores in over 30 states.