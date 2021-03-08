Crossing into Canada next week? You may want to start planning your COVID-19 test

If you're traveling with children, kids four years old and younger don't have to get a test.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — With the U.S.-Canada border opening to fully vaccinated Americans in six days, you may want to start planning your trip.

Proof of vaccination against the coronavirus needs to be uploaded on Canada's ArriveCAN app or website.

Plus, you have to test negative for the virus.

If you're traveling with children, kids four years old and younger don't have to get a test.

Canada won't accept any type of test -- it has to be what's called a molecular test -- a diagnostic PCR test or a rapid diagnostic test are acceptable, not an antibody test that shows whether you had COVID in the past.

There are a lot of places to get a COVID test -- there are private COVID testing agencies such as WNY Rapid Testing that charges as much as $250 for COVID tests with quick turnaround times.

Erie County provides free COVID testing to Erie County residents or you could check out your local pharmacy.

Walgreens for example has free COVID testing for anyone 3 years old and up. All you have to do is take a quick health questionnaire.

We found many COVID test appointments available at local Walgreens locations from today through Friday.

We also found COVID test appointments with CVS and Rite Aid.

Remember -- if you plan to cross the border -- negative COVID tests are good for 72 hours.

"Guidance, as it relates to American citizens going into Canada, is very, very important," said Congressman Brian Higgins, who wants the Biden Administration to release guidance for Americans planning to travel.

REPORTER: Where is the actual confusion coming from or is it the guidance?

"The guidance clears up any confusion and if you say nothing and just allow the border to open and see what happens that's not a very good plan when you're dealing with a lot of vehicles and a lot of people it could be a logistical disaster," Higgins said.

If you plan on crossing the border next week, you'll have to show proof of your negative COVID test either on paper or on your phone.

And, you may have to test at the border or receive a home testing kit.

If you don't show proof of a negative COVID test, you won't be able to cross.