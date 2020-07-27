Crop circle pops up on Genesee County farm

Observe Gently is behind the crop circle to promote the launch of its online store.

BYRON, N.Y. — A crop circle in Genesee County has a lot of people talking.

The crop circle appeared on July 22 on Star Growers Farm on the border of Elba and Byron in Genesee County.

New culture and clothing brand Observe Gently is behind the project. Observe Gently is launching their store and human-interest platform online on August 3. The brand released three pieces from its first collection, which are now available on their website.

They worked with the farm to stamp their logo, an "O" and a "G" into the land. It represents two separate perspectives. The adjacent empty space remains open to symbolize life's scenarios: there is an open ground for conversation and growth.

The brand is hoping to inspire connection and conversation where differences exist.

"I hope Observe Gently can be a place for difficult yet meaningful conversation, gentle observation and even a place to disagree without being disagreeable," says the company's founder.

Observe Gently's clothing and accessories are made with the hope to spark a curiosity of exploring connections with one another, regardless of backgrounds or belief.