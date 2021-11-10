x
Crisis mental health center coming to Fruit Belt neighborhood

The Respite & Recovery Center will open at 111 Maple St. in a building owned by St. John Baptist Church.
Credit: Google Maps

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A new crisis center is coming to the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus with a focus on mental-health services.

The Respite & Recovery Center will open at 111 Maple St. in a building owned by St. John Baptist Church. The building housed a long-term residence program operated by Hospice Buffalo until 2015.

The collaborative project is led by Recovery Options Made Easy, a $6 million Olean nonprofit and aimed at individuals experiencing mental health crisis, said Shannon Higbee, CEO of ROME.

You can read the full story on Buffalo Business First's website.

