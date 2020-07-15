Crimestoppers fundraiser planned

Organization plans chicken barbecue to raise money for reward fund that goes to those who provide crime-solving tips to police.

AMHERST, N.Y. — You can enjoy a delicious meal and help a good cause at the same time.

Crimestoppers, the organization that pays out rewards to those who provide tips to police that help solve crimes, is having a chicken barbecue.

It's set to take place on Friday, July 31, from 4-7 PM at 1955 Wehrle Dr. at Youngs Rd. across from ECC in the Lifetime Service Center parking lot.

The Chiavetta's chicken dinner includes a half-chicken, coleslaw, potato salad and a roll. Tickets are $11 pre-sale up to July 24, $12 from July 25 to the day of the event, or $15 if you'd like to round up on behalf of Crimestoppers.