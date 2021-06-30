Reward offered in Humboldt Park area homicide

Paris Stephens, 38, was shot and killed on Kehr and French streets in Buffalo last Friday.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police and Crime Stoppers are looking for those responsible for a homicide that took place on June 25 on Buffalo's East Side.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $7,500 for information leading to the arrest or indictment in the shooting death of 38-year-old Paris Stephens.