Reward offered in Humboldt Park area homicide

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police and Crime Stoppers are looking for those responsible for a homicide that took place on June 25 on Buffalo's East Side.
Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $7,500 for information leading to the arrest or indictment in the shooting death of 38-year-old Paris Stephens.
If you have any information, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers WNY at (716) 867-6161 or submit a tip by downloading the free Crime Stoppers app 'Buffalo Tips' from the Apple or Android store.