Reward offered for human trafficking suspect

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Have you seen the man pictured on the above poster? If so, you may be eligible for an award of up to $2,500.

Crime Stoppers WNY is looking for Demetrice U. McKinney. He's 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighs 250 pounds.

McKinney is wanted by the US Marshal's Service for three counts of human trafficking in Alabama. Authorities say he has ties to Buffalo and believe he may be in the area.