Crime Stoppers WNY offering reward for information leading to arrest of Deandre Sparks

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Crime Stoppers Western New York is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest of Deandre Sparks.
According to Crime Stoppers, Sparks is wanted by the US Marshals in Erie, Pennsylvania for a shooting, as well as criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree. Sparks is considered to be dangerous and is believed to be in the Buffalo area.
Anyone with information about Sparks' whereabouts are asked to come forward.
Sparks is said to be 6 feet tall and weighs 190 pounds.
Anyone who has information that could lead to the arrest or indictment of Sparks is asked to contact Crime Stoppers Western New York at (716) 867-6161 or by submitting a tip through the free Crime Stoppers app "Buffalo Tips."