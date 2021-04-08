Crime Stoppers WNY offering reward for information about Buffalo stabbing

According to Crime Stoppers, a stabbing assault happened on July 24 at Sterling and Hertel avenues.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Crime Stoppers WNY is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest or indictment of those responsible for a stabbing assault in the City of Buffalo.

