Crime Stoppers WNY offering reward for information about Buffalo stabbing

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Crime Stoppers WNY is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest or indictment of those responsible for a stabbing assault in the City of Buffalo.
According to Crime Stoppers, the assault happened on July 24 at Sterling and Hertel avenues. A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered for information about this incident.
Anyone with information is asked to come forward and contact Crime Stoppers Western New York at (716) 867-6161. Tips can also be submitted by downloading the free Crime Stoppers app Buffalo Tips.