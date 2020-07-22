Crime Stoppers offers reward for man wanted by police for assault with a weapon

A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered for information leading to the arrest of Rayshon Moore.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Crime Stoppers WNY is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest of Rayshon Moore.

Moore is wanted by the Niagara Falls Police Department and the US Marshals Service for assault with a weapon, according to Crime Stoppers. Moore is considered to be dangerous.

Moore is a Black male who is 6 feet tall and weighs 180 pounds.