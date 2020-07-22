Crime Stoppers offers reward for man wanted by police for assault with a weapon

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Crime Stoppers WNY is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest of Rayshon Moore.
Moore is wanted by the Niagara Falls Police Department and the US Marshals Service for assault with a weapon, according to Crime Stoppers. Moore is considered to be dangerous.
Moore is a Black male who is 6 feet tall and weighs 180 pounds.
Anyone with information about Moore's whereabouts is asked to come forward. Anyone with information leading to the arrest or indictment of Moore is asked to contact Crime Stoppers WNY at (716) 867-6161 or by submitting a tip through the Crime Stoppers Mobile App.
