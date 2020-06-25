x
Crime Stoppers offering reward leading to arrest of level 2 sex offender for absconding parole

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest of Adolphus Nelson.
Credit: Crime Stoppers WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Crime Stoppers Western New York is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest of Adolphus Nelson.

Nelson is wanted for absconding parole; a warrant has been issued for his arrest. Crime Stoppers says Nelson is a level two registered sex offender and should be considered dangerous.

Nelson is a Black man who is 6 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs about 200 pounds.

Anyone with information about Nelson's whereabouts is asked to contact Crime Stoppers Western New York at (716) 867-6161 or submit a tip by downloading the free Crime Stoppers Mobile App "Buffalo Tips."

