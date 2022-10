Buffalo Police say John "Rico" Walker was shot on October 16 on William Street in Buffalo.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Crime Stoppers of WNY is offering a $7,500 reward for any information leading to an arrest or indictment on a homicide case.

He died from his injuries on October 21.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers of WNY at 716-867-6161.