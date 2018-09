BUFFALO, N..Y-- Crime Stoppers Buffalo and the Buffalo Police Department are offering $4,000 for information leading to the arrest or indictment of the suspect or suspects in a deadly shooting.

28 year old John Shelton was shot and killed back on August 25th on North Lane in Shaffer Village in the city's Riverside neighborhood.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers Buffalo or download their free app to submit a tip.

