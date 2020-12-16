Crime Stoppers looking for suspects in Buffalo shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Crime Stoppers of Western New York is asking for the public's help to find a suspect involved in a shooting in Buffalo's Black Rock neighborhood.
A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest or indictment of the persons responsible for the shooting of Christian Whitlock on November 30.
Buffalo Police say the shooting happened on Deer Street near Hertel Avenue just after 5:30 p.m. on November 30. Whitlock was taken to ECMC to be treated for his injuries. No other information was provided on Whitlock's condition.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers Buffalo at (716) 867-6161 or submit a time by downloading the free Crime Stoppers Mobile App "Buffalo Tips" from the Apple or Android Store.