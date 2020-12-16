Crime Stoppers looking for suspects in Buffalo shooting

A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest for the shooting of Christian Whitlock.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Crime Stoppers of Western New York is asking for the public's help to find a suspect involved in a shooting in Buffalo's Black Rock neighborhood.

A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest or indictment of the persons responsible for the shooting of Christian Whitlock on November 30.

Buffalo Police say the shooting happened on Deer Street near Hertel Avenue just after 5:30 p.m. on November 30. Whitlock was taken to ECMC to be treated for his injuries. No other information was provided on Whitlock's condition.